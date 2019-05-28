Special Competition: Asante Kotoko Petition Normalization Committee Over Tier 1 Semifinal Format

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are pushing for a two-legged tie for their Normalisation Committee Special Cup semi-final clash against their sworn rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors made the request based on the old competition regulations released on 7 February 2019. Article 11(5) states that the four teams (that qualify from the group) shall engage in double-legged semi-finals and two winners shall qualify for the finals.

Meanwhile, Article 12(5) of the new regulations released on 22 March 2019 states that the semi-final matches will be one-off with the team that finishes top of its group having the privilege to play at home.

The home teams will thus pocket all the gate proceeds but Kotoko in a statement say that will be “unfair and unjust”.

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions suggested a one-off match played at a neutral ground and the proceeds shared equally if their request for a two-legged tie is not granted.

The semi-final games have been set for June 15 and 16 with Kotoko travelling to Accra to face Hearts while AshantiGold take on Karela United in Obuasi.

The winners will face off in the final on June 23.

The champions will represent Ghana in the Caf Champions League next season.