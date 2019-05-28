More Hearts Players Should Have Been Called Into The Black Stars – Kim Grant

More Hearts of Oak players should have gained call-ups into the 29-man provisional squad of the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Head Coach for the Phobians, Kim Grant has noted.

Head Coach for the National team, James Kwesi Appiah recently named his provisional squad for the prestigious tournament with 3 local players being included. Out of the local players, Hearts has one representation in the person of top defender Mohammed Alhassan.

Speaking to the media on the back of the defender’s inclusion in the Black Stars squad, Kim Grant stressed that he is happy for the player but believes more players from his side should have been called into the national team.

“He is been playing well. I can’t judge but for me, there should be more than one but unfortunately, it’s not but I congratulate him. He has been performing very well and he deserves the call-up”.

“At the end of the day what the technical team of the Black Stars do, that is entirely up to them. But am delighted one of the players has been called up. I feel like there should be more but at the end of the day I don’t make the decisions so for me it was important because it gives the incentive for the other players to perform up to the level I want and in the future, they will get call-up as well”, Kim Grant explained.