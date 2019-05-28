AFCON 2019: Mahatma Otoo Backs Kwesi Appiah To Win AFCON

Former Balikerispor forward, Mahatma Otoo believes Coach Kwesi Appiah can lead the Black Stars to success at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Hearts of Oak goal poacher worked with Kwesi Appiah at the U-23 level in the All Africa Games in Maputo 2015, where the Black Meteors won gold under the leadership of the 58-year old.

With less than a month for the start of Africa's finest tournament, the technical handlers of the Black Stars have been charged to end the country's 37 years trophy drought.

However, Mahatma Otoo is confident Kwesi Appiah can end Ghana's title drought.

“Kwesi Appiah is a good coach, especially after what he did in Maputo, I worked under him and he got good qualities,” he said on GhOne TV.

“I believe he can help the team at the Africa Cup of Nations. He has selected good players and so we need to rally behind him,” he added.

The former Hearts of Oak forward is currently clubless after mutually parting ways with Turkish lower tier side Balikerispor.