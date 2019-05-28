Ahmed Toure Unveiled At AS Vita Club

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Ahmad Toure has completed his move to DR Congo side As Vita Club.

The talented forward was unveiled on Monday at the Club's Secretariat.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal to complete a move from Asec Mimosa of ivory coast.

The short unveiling ceremony comes after both parties agreed on the terms of the contract, as he paid tributes to the fans of Asec Mimosa.

He says the move to the 1973 Champions is to experience something new.

"I hope the supporters understand that choosing to experience something new is not about diminishing their importance to me or the club's importance," he said.

"For Asec fans I don't think I can thank them enough for their support.

"I will always cherish Asec Mimosas in my heart nothing will ever diminish that in my heart."

Toure joined Asec from Ghanaian side Bechem United.