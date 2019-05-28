Hearts Vs Kotoko: Special Competition Organizers Assures They Are Committed To Hosting A Successful

A member of the organizing committee of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition, Augustine Arhinful has assured that his outlet is committed to ensuring that they host a successful super clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko next month.

The two of the most successful clubs in the country will lock horns for the first time this year in a highly anticipated semi-finals encounter to fight for a spot in the grand finale of the top tier competition.

The fixture has always been big in the country in the past and if history is to go by, this will definitely not be different. Tensions will be high and both sides will do anything to come out victorious at the end of the day.

Speaking to Class FM ahead of the tie, Augustine Arhinful has revealed that they will use the next couple of weeks to make the necessary arrangement to ensure the titanic clash live up to expectations with no negative side.

“We are yet to finish this month. The game is actually on the 16th of June so from now until then am sure all other measures will be put in place”, the former Black Stars attacker noted.

He continued, “Luckily for us, it is being played in Accra and you know it is not easy to come to Accra and misbehave. Though some years back an unfortunate incident happened at the Accra Sports Stadium but it’s not real that you can come to the Accra Sports Stadium and misbehave”.

The side that goes all the way to win the final will have the chance to represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions league.