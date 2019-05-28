Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
28.05.2019

Neymar Stripped Of Brazil Captaincy And Replaced By Dani Alves

By BBC
Neymar Stripped Of Brazil Captaincy And Replaced By Dani Alves
Neymar has been stripped of the Brazil captaincy for next month's Copa America and will be replaced by his Paris St-Germain team-mate Dani Alves.

The 27-year-old forward, given the role eight months ago but under pressure after recent disciplinary issues, was informed by manager Tite on Saturday.

Alves, 36, will also lead the side in friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

He has captained Brazil four times, most recently in a 1-0 win over Germany in March 2018.

This month, French football authorities banned Neymar for three matches after he hit a fan following PSG's defeat by Rennes in the Coupe de France final.

He was also reportedly involved in a dressing room incident with his PSG team-mates.

The Copa America takes place in Brazil from 14 June to 7 July, with the hosts taking on Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

