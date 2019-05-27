Ghana's Paul Ayongo Helps Paços de Ferreira To Secure Portuguese Liga Promotion

Ghanaian youngster, Paul Ayongo has secured promotion to the Portuguese Primeira Liga with Paços de Ferreira.

The talented forward who joined from lower-tier side Amarante played a vital role for the side in their successful return to the Portuguese elite division.

The 22-year-old was Paços de Ferreira’s second top scorer for the season, banging 4 goals from 10 appearances, 5 behind Brazilian forward Douglas Tank.

Ayongo will now have the opportunity to play against the elite teams in Portugal and a chance to play for the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League spots.

After 34 matches played, Paços de Ferreira showed strong dominance, accumulating 74 points from 23 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses.

Knowing the Portuguese territory very well, the hardworking centre forward will only hope for a better and injury-free season to exhibit his talent at the top flight.