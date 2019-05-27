MK Dons Signs Ghanaian Midfielder Hiram Boateng From Exeter

English League One side, MK Dons have signed Hiram Boateng Exeter.

The Ghanaian midfielder reportedly turned down a contract extension offer at Exeter to sign for Dons.

He scored three goals in 77 appearances for Exeter and has now decided to seek a new challenge elsewhere after two seasons with the Grecians.

The former Crystal Palace midfield kingpin becomes the first signing for MK Dons ahead of the new season.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Boateng told iFollow MK Dons in his first interview as an MK Dons player.

“I think this is a great place for me to come and play football. It’s going to be a new challenge, playing in League One, but I feel I have what it takes to step up. I feel I’m ready to show what I’m capable at this level.

“It’s going to be good coming into a positive environment. I’m here to help push the Club in the right direction of where we want to go. As long as we get our heads down, play well and stay together, hopefully, we can carry on being successful.”

Meanwhile, Exeter City are due compensation and the two clubs are currently in dialogue regarding an appropriate settlement for the move of the 23-year-old per EFL regulations.