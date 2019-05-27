EXCLUSIVE: We Have Not Received Any Forensic Audit Report From FIFA, Says Naa Odofoley Nortey

A member of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee, Naa Odofoley Nortey has rubbished claims the Committee has received the forensic audit report conducted by the world football governing body into the Kwesi Nyantakyi's led administration.

Following his appointment of Dr Kofi Amoah as the President of the Normalization Committee, FIFA announced that they will conduct a forensic audit of the accounts of the country's football governing body led by former Ghana FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

It will be recalled that Mr Nyantakyi resigned as the president of the Ghana Football Association after he was heavily exposed in the 'Number 12' video premiered Anas Aremeyaw Anas on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

However, a publication has emerged accusing the president of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah of not been enthused about the reports sent to them from FIFA.

According to the publication that emerged on Monday, May 27, Dr Kofi Amoah is pressing the button for FIFA to conduct a fresh audit because the former CAF 1st vice president and FIFA Council Member was innocent and can't face corruption charges.

But the astute lawyer in an interview with Modernghana.com rubbished those publications and insisted that the Normalization Committee are not in possession of the forensic audit report from FIFA.

"I was very surprised when I read that FIFA has finished with their forensic audit and there were no charges against Mr Nyantakyi. The Normalization Committee has not received anything from FIFA," she exclusively told Modernghana.com.

"We know how FIFA works when it comes to communicating with the public. Visit the website of FIFA and check if there is anything like that. There is nothing like that there and I can confirm to you that we have not received anything like that from FIFA.

"The publication is false and I will urge the public not to pay attention to it because there is no iota of truth in those publications. We were even discussing it some few weeks ago on when FIFA will give us the feedback on the forensic audit report and as I speak to you, nothing has been communicated to us from FIFA.

"The media is there to give accurate information and not to tell lies about the Normalization Committee," she added.

Mr Nyantakyi is currently challenging his lifetime ban from football-related activities at the Court of Arbitration of Sports.