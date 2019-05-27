AFCON 2019: Laryea Kingston Reveals How Ghana Can Annex AFCON

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston has reiterated that the ‘underdog’ tag on the team ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) could be an advantage in their quest to end a 37-year trophy drought.

After 37 years of trophy drought, Ghana are hoping to lift the trophy in Egypt.

But according to the former Celtic and Hearts of Oak star, Ghana’s chances at the continental showpiece next month remained bright despite being underrated due to the unavailability of big names in the team.

Kingston noted that the team did not necessarily need big-name players to excel in the competition just as Zambia and Cameroun proved when they won the continental title without known players.

However, the 38-year-old winger charged the Black Stars to take a cue from Zambia and Cameroun who became champions in 2012 and 2017 respectively with virtually unknown players.

“I don’t think the tournament is about names because Zambia and Cameroun won it recently when no one expected them because they didn’t have the big names.

“What matters most is the team playing collectively at the tournament in order to stand a chance at winning the competition because Ghana has a brighter chance of becoming champions,” said Kingston, who featured in the 2006 and 2008 AFCON tourneys.

Ghana’s Coach, Kwasi Appiah, labelled his side as ‘underdogs’ after the tournament draws in Egypt, with some Ghanaians bemoaning what they perceive as the lack of quality in the team despite parading big names such as Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah and Mubarak Wakaso, among others, who are not in the best of form going into the tournament.

However, Kingston -- who made 41 appearances and scored six goals for the senior national team -- has urged coach Appiah to assemble a team that will be able to contest for the trophy and finally end the country’s long wait for a fifth continental title having been with the team for over the last two years.

Ghana will kick off preparations on June 1 in Dubai.