Kwesi Appiah Is Not A Weak Coach As People Think – John Paintsil Reveals

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has rubbished claims that head coach for the senior national team, James Kwesi Appiah is weak whiles insisting that gaffer has a strong personality.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has always been criticized by a section of the media as well as some Ghanaians for being week throughout the time he has coached the national team. Many believe that he has not been able to stand his authority on the team in many instances based on some decisions he has taken in the past.

That assertion was revived last week when they coach decided to elevate captain for the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan into the position of a general captain in order for Dede Ayew to become the substantive captain for the side. The coach received severe backlash from many who thought he did not use the power instilled in him as head coach which eventually blew up in his face.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview, however, Joh Paintsil stressed that contrary to what people think about Kwesi Appiah, he is a man who makes decisions and sticks to them if that’s why he wants indeed.

“Kwasi Appiah is not a weak coach. He makes decisions and he stands with it. I have worked with him, he has coached me and he has so much respect for him and I respect his decisions”.

“When you are far you might think he is soft but he is not the soft type. He knows what he wants and he will go for whatever he wants all the time and I believe in him as well”, John Paintsil noted.

He further stressed that he believes in the gaffer and trusts in the players that he has invited. According to the former Fulham United full-back, Ghana has a huge chance of winning this year’s AFCON tournament because it has good players that can compete at the highest level.