Too Good, Too Bad: The Best And Worst Of Ghanaians Abroad

Good: Dauda Mohammed - The on-loan Anderlecht attacker produced another good performance for Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem in their 1-1 draw with FC Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie Europa League playoffs on Friday. He provided the assist for his team's crucial equalizer.

Too Good: Mohammed Kudus - The 18-year-old registered his third goal of the season as Nordsjaelland claimed a 3-1 win over FC Copenhagen in the Danish topflight on Saturday.

Too Good: Sadiq Ibrahim - Kudus was not the only Ghanaian on target for Nordsjaelland as compatriot Ibrahim Sadiq registered The Wild Tigers' third goal of the night. It was his first strike in eight matches for the outfit.

Too Bad: Afriyie Acquah - There wasn't a happy ending for the midfielder in the Italian Serie A on Sunday as a 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan signalled their relegation from the elite division to the second tier. The 27-year-old made 28 league outings, started 19 matches and netted two times over the course of the campaign.

Too Bad: Yussif Raman Chibsah - The 26-year-old joins Acquah into the lower division as his Frosinone team played out a 0-0 draw with Chievo Verona on Saturday and ended up in the relegation zone on the final day. He made 32 appearances, had 30 starts to his name and scored once.

Too Good: Abdul Rahman Baba - It was a beautiful end to a half-season loan from Chelsea as the left-back scored and provided an assist for Reims in their 3-1 victory over champions PSG on the final day of the French Ligue 1 on Friday. In all, he made 11 league outings - all starts - during the six-month spell.