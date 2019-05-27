NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Dreams FC Head Coach Reveals How His Side Defeated Hearts 1-0

Substantive Head Coach for Dreams FC, Winfred Dormon has revealed how his side pipped Hearts of Oak 1-0 over the weekend insisting that they exploited the weakness in the Phobians to make them ineffective on the day.

Kim Grant and his Rainbow lads despite topping the Premier Division B succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hand of the ‘Still Believe Boys’ when they visited them in Dawu for the final match of the Group phase of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Speaking in a post-match interview after leading his side to beat the Phobians, Coach Winfred Dormon explained that even though their opponent played well in the early minutes of the game, they came away with the win because they stopped the losers from having their way.

According to him, they watched several tapes of Hearts prior to the match and that helped them to devise a plan that aided them to come away with the victory.

“It was an intense game. A highly competitive game. Very tactical but we have watched Heats of Oak’s clips from their previous games so we know which bottoms to press and we know there is a weakness in their team. As much as they are playing some exciting football, but we knew beforehand which areas to press and we managed to find the penetration”, he said.

He continued, “In the first 15-20 minutes, Hearts of Oak looked better, they were organized and they put pressure on us. But we managed to contain them, we managed to take the steam out of them and we managed to hit them on the counter”.

The gaffer further noted that he was very impressed with the performance of his team that ensured they gave the Accra based side the matching orders at the end of the 90 minutes.

“I was so impressed with the goal because the goal came at the right time. The goal gave us the relief, the goal gave us the confidence to hold them. Overall I was so impressed with the game. I was so impressed with the general performance from the players from the keeper to the players”, he shared.