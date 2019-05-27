Captaincy Row: Kwesi Appiah Slammed For Disrespecting Asamoah Gyan

Accra based Class FM presenter, Natalia Andoh has taken a swipe at Kwesi Appiah for stripping off the Black Stars captaincy from Asamoah Gyan.

The Kayserispor forward announced his retirement from the Black Stars last week citing, captaincy issues.

Gyan, 33, however, reversed his decision after a meeting held at the Jubilee House last week.

But according to her, although the coach may have had legitimate reasons for taking the armband from Gyan, he should have shown more respect in communicating it to him.

“This is not the kind of conversation that you have over the phone,” Andoh said, adding that the coach should have invited Gyan “to explain his point to him to create mutual understanding.”

“He has played for the team for so many years and he deserves that respect,” she said.

He has been named in the provisional 29-man squad by Coach Kwesi Appiah with the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan.

André Ayew has been named as captain and Kwadwo Asamoah as deputy whiles Gyan now acts as the general captain.