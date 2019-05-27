VIDEO: Watch Samuel Tetteh’s Delightful Brace For LASK Linz Against Austria Wien

Former WAFA attacker Samuel Tetteh scored a delightful brace for LASK Linz in their 5-2 win over Austria Wien which helped them to secure champions league qualification ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The Ghanaian International who has been impressive for the side following his loan move featured for them on Sunday to end the regular season in the Austria top-flight league.

The losers took the lead through Uroš Matić in the 6th minute but Samuel Tetteh scored on the 51st minute to restore parity for LASK who eventually emerged as the victors at the end of the 90 minutes.

Four minutes later, the on-loan Samuel Tetteh found the back of the net again to give LASK the lead. Florian Jamnig, Joao Victor and Stefan Haudum contributed to the 3 other goals that gave the winners the emphatic victory.

Watch Samuel Tetteh’s brace in the video below: