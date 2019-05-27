Award-Winning Yvonne Okoro To Reward Black Queens With $10 000 On Thursday

Ghanaian actress, Actress Yvonne Okoro is set to redeem her pledge of $10 000 to the Black Queens team.

Okoro pledged the said amount to the Black Queens team prior to the WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations in Cote’di Ivoire.

A promise which was aimed at urging the team to qualify out of the Groups.

The actress will meet the playing body on Thursday at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra to officially hand over the cash to the team.

Ghana could not defend the WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations after finishing third.

The Black Queens lost to rivals Nigeria on penalties in the semi-finals before beating Mali in a marathon penalty shootout to win bronze.