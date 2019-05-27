Argentina & Juventus Ace Paulo Dybala Pledges To Visit Ghana

Paulo Dybala has vowed to visit the beautiful land of Ghana after a meeting with the consulate in Rome.

The talented forward discussed issues about the future of the youth of Ghana and the environmental problems of the country according to reports.

The Juventus star was excited after the meeting and promised to visit Ghana in the future.

The 25-year-old was former teammates with Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah before the latter left for Inter Milan last season.

Dybala has been one of the key players in the Juventus set up as they defended their Serie A title and has been linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid due to explosive performance.

Dybala played 30 Serie A games this season, scoring first times and was the club's second to scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 5 goals just behind Ronaldo by one.

He has been named in the Argentina team for the Copa America this summer.