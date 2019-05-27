AFCON 2019: Black Stars Non-Residential Camping Cancelled

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the Communications Director for the Normalization Committee of the Ghana FA has confirmed that the Black Stars’ non-residential camping ahead of the 2019 AFCON has been cancelled.

The team was supposed to begin preparations in Ghana before they jet off to Dubai for the three weeks camping ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, reports suggest that Black Stars were supposed to start the non-residential camping today, Monday, June 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium but there have been changes to that plan.

Confirming this to the media over the weekend, Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview with Starr FM said, “The Black Stars non-residential camping has been cancelled”.

He also indicated that head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah was supposed to hold a presser to brief the media on his selection of the provisional 29-man squad but that was cancelled because of the captaincy issues that came up.

The Black Stars are expected to play South Africa and Namibia in a warm-up game before the start of the tournament on June 21 to July 19.

The team is expected to depart from Ghana on June 1, 2019.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.