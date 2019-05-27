Special Competition Tier II: Kotoko To Play RTU, Hearts To Face Uncle T

The pairing for the Tier II of the Normalization Committee Special Competition was held on Sunday with Hearts of Oak hosting Uncle T stars and Asante Kotoko facing Real Tamale United in a tricky tie.

After the conclusion of the group phase of the Tier I competition, 32 teams qualified for the Tier II competition with 8 from the Premier division and 24 from the lower division.

The pairings were made according to Zones to avoid the huge costs involved in travelling to match centres.

The Tier II competition represents the FA Cup and will be played in a knockout format.

The ultimate winner will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Tier one competition is yet to be determined after Hearts, Kotoko, Karela and Ashantigold reached the semis.

The winner of the Tier I competition also represents Ghana at the CAF Champions League.

All round 32 matches will be played on May 28th and 29th.

Below are the fixtures:

Northern Zone

Ashgold vrs Young Apostles

New Edubiase vrs Asowkwa Deportivo

Medeama vrs Gold Stars

FC Sarmatex vrs Tamale City

Asante Kotoko vrs Real Tamale United.

Wa Suntaa vrs Nkoranza Warriors

Aduana Stars vrs Berekum Arsenal

B A United vrs Kintampo FC

Southern Zone

Liberty Professionals vrs Skyy Fc

Elmina Sharks vrs Heart of Lions

Hearts of Oak vrs Uncle T United.

Tudu Mighty Jet vrs Proud United

Karela United vrs Nzema Kotoko

Unister Academy vrs Amidaus Professionals

Kotoku Royals vrs Tema Youth

Vision FC vrs Young Wise