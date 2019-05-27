Ho Housing Pip Bankoe In Night Street Soccer League

Ho Housing Shocked star stunned Ho Bankoe in day one fixture of the Night Street Soccer League.

Edem Kloku opened the scoring after a barren first half of play. He broke the scoring from defensive blander Committed, gifting the lead to the Housing. Rapheal Halley however put the icing on the cake, sending their numerous fans into wild jubilation after making it 2-0 from a sublime finish that broke the heart of Bankoe.

Sidney Ryan, head coach of Housing said the victory was as a result of hard work and self-confidence from his team.

‘’The motivation in winning this game is all about hard work and confidence. I said it on countless media interviews I don't fear Bankoe regardless of the Star players they paraded because we possess what it takes to hurt them, which we did perfectly," he said.

Meanwhile, Coach of Bankoe, Bright Dzimese alluded to their shortcomings and promise a win in their subsequent games.

In the other league matches, Originators of the 5 aside night street soccer, Vanakpoe defeated Ho Barracks by a lone goal to prove their prowess, whiles the local derby between Anagokordzi and Anlokordzi produced a three-goal thriller with Anagokodzi coming back from a goal down to defeat their noisy neighbors 2-1.

The Night Street Soccer League is an initiative of Gbc Volta Star Radio's sports broadcaster Tilda Elinam Acorlor. A two time winner of Ghana Journalist Association (Gja)- Volta, Sports Journalist of the year. Aimed at using football to rewrite the story of Anlokordzi a slummy community in Ho.

Week One Results

Housing 2- 0 Bankoe

Vanakpoe 1 – 0 Barracks

Anagokordzi 2 – 1 Anlokordzi

Team Standings

Housing 1 1 0 0 0 2 3

Anagokordzi 1 1 0 0 0 1 3

Vanakpoe 1 1 0 0 0 1 3

Anlokordzi 1 0 1 0 1 0 0

Barracks 1 0 1 0 1 0 0

Bankoe 1 0 1 0 2 0 0

The league will be played each and every Thursday for ten weeks.