FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
27.05.2019 Football News

NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: 32 Teams To Battle For Qualification Into CAF Confederations Cup

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A total of 32 teams which qualified after the Group phase of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition are set to battle for a spot to participate in the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Out of the 32, 8 teams qualified from the Tier 1 whiles the other 24 teams qualified from the Tier 2.

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have been paired against Real Tamale United (RTU) and Uncle T United respectively.

This round of the competition will be played as a one-off knockout tie which means the team that wins moves straight into the next round. The team that eventually wins the final will qualify to represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup.

All round 32 matches will be played on May 28th and 29th.

Below is the full list of the round of 32 upcoming matches:

  • Ashgold vs Young Apostles
  • New Edubiase vs Asokwa Deportivo
  • Medeama vs Bibiani Gold stars
  • FC Samartex vs Tamale City FC
  • Kotoko vs RTU
  • Wa Suntaa vs Nkoranza Warriors
  • Aduana vs Berekum Arsenal
  • BA United vs Kintampo FC
  • Liberty vs Skyy FC
  • Elmina Sharks vs Heart of Lions
  • Hearts of Oak vs Uncle T United
  • Mighty Jets vs Proud United
  • Karela United vs Nzema Kotoko
  • Unistar Academy vs Amidaus Professionals
  • Kotoku Royals vs Tema Youth
  • Vision FC vs Young Wise

