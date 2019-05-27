NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: 32 Teams To Battle For Qualification Into CAF Confederations Cup

A total of 32 teams which qualified after the Group phase of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition are set to battle for a spot to participate in the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Out of the 32, 8 teams qualified from the Tier 1 whiles the other 24 teams qualified from the Tier 2.

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have been paired against Real Tamale United (RTU) and Uncle T United respectively.

This round of the competition will be played as a one-off knockout tie which means the team that wins moves straight into the next round. The team that eventually wins the final will qualify to represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup.

All round 32 matches will be played on May 28th and 29th.

Below is the full list of the round of 32 upcoming matches: