Patrick Ayi To Clash With Michael Magnesi In Italy

Ghana’s sensational undefeated boxer, Patrick Ayi (20-0-0,12KOs) returns for the first time this year for an IBF International Super Featherweight clash with home favourite and undefeated Michael Magnesi (14-0-0,6KOs) from Italy. Call it “the battle of the undefeated.”

The West African Boxing Union Featherweight Champion Ayi says he’s determined to win the title so he can get his name up in the world rankings and ratings. The battle will be on 21st June at Viale Dei Romagnoli 717 Roma, Italy.

Also at stake on the night is a WBC International Super Middleweight between Giovanni De Carolis(27-9-1,13KOs) from Italy and Khoren Gevor (34-9-0,17KOs) from Armenia.

Will keep you updated on this fight.