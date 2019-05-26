Joseph Agbeko Hungry For Word Title

Joseph “The Fresh King Kong” Agbeko is number one contender to Zolani Tete’s WBO World Bantamweight Title.

39 years old Agbeko (36-5-0,26KOs), a former IBF and IBO World Champion and is currently the WBO Africa Bantamweight Champion and wants to return to the biggest stage again.

With Agbeko’s current position on the WBO World Rankings, we can only hope that his team will work hard for him to fight the championship title soon.

The question many Ghanaian boxing fans are asking is; WILL JOSEPH AGBEKO BE A WORLD CHAMPION AGAIN?

