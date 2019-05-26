Karela And Hearts of Oak Complete NC Special Cup Semifinal Line-Up

Karela United became the final team to confirm their place in the last four of the Normalisation Committee Special Cup following a 1-0 home win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

Diawisie Taylor's penalty was enough to seal a place in the next round of the novelty league on the final matchday of the group stage.

Two points above third-placed Liberty Professionals in Zone B coming into the game, Karela needed a win to prevent any possible upset by the Scientific Soccer Lads.

The victory has seen the Anyinase-based side finish a point below group winners Hearts of Oak, who lost 1-0 to Dreams FC earlier on Saturday.

Liberty finished third despite a 2-0 triumph over fifth-placed Wafa, courtesy of goals from Ernest Danso and Elvis Kyei Baffour.

In the last game of the zone, Benjamin Tweneboah converted a penalty to hand fourth-spotted Elmina Sharks a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Inter Allies.

For the last four, Karela will face off against Zone A winners Ashanti Gold away in Obuasi, while Hearts host arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra.

Zone A's last round of games were held on Thursday and Friday.

The semifinal matches - one-off ties - have been set for June 15 and 16, with the winners securing tickets for the June 23 final.

The champions will represent Ghana in the Caf Champions League next season.