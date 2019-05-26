French Open: Roger Federer Into Second Round With Straight-Set Win

Roger Federer made a winning return to the French Open with a dominant first-round victory over Lorenzo Sonego.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam winner, playing at Roland Garros for the first time in four years, beat the Italian 6-2 6-4 6-4.

He arrived to a standing ovation on Philippe Chatrier court and left with the crowd on their feet in delight.

The 37-year-old will play German lucky loser Oscar Otte, ranked 145th in the world, in the second round.

"I knew I can play very well on clay and I am very happy I did it in straight sets today," Federer said.

"I missed the French crowd so thanks for the warm welcome today."