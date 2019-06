2019 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Kick Stars In Cape Coast

It was all fun and action with the addition of other events at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday for the 2019 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human as Azameti Benjamin of UG (G/R) run the 100meters in10.68secs to beat favourite Edwin Gadayi from the Kumasi (Ash) who run in a time of10.83secs. Raymond French (W/R) came in 10.90secs to place third.

In the Seniors ( Females) category, Grace Obour, Gfh (Ash) was first in 12.49secs, with Josephine Awemegah, Central 12.68 coming second and Rafiatu Nuhu, Ashanti 12.85secs was third. Kumasi, June 29th is next!

HERE ARE THE FULL RESULTS

U-10 (BOYS) 60M

1ST. MOYOSOREOLUW ODEBUNMI, UCC PRIM. (C/R) 9.29

2ND. WILLIAMS KESSON, UCC PRIM. (C/R) 9.47

3RD. MOSES ARTHUR, BETTY ACADEMY (C/R) 9.72

U-10 (GIRLS) 60M

1ST. SARAH A. APPEATSIWA, UCC PRIM (C/R) 10.47

2ND. CHARLOTTE ESSOUN, UCC PRIM (C/R) 10.48

3RD. PRISCILLA ANKOMAH, UCC PRIM (C/R) 10.80

U-15 (BOYS) 100M

1ST. BENIAKO ISSAC, OLD TAFO RC (ASH) 12.45

2ND. PHILIP YEBOAH, OLD TAFO RC (ASH) 13.06

3RD. GODFRED AIKINS, ST. NICHOLAS JHS, (C/R) 13.26

U-15 (GIRLS)

1ST. LINDA AMPONSAH, AMANKWATIA JHS, (ASH) 12.89

2ND. JANET ABAKA DEKU, MOREE SHS, (C/R) 13.20

3RD. NASEEA E. QUANSAH, BAIFIKROM M/A (C/R) 13.21

U-18 (BOYS)

1ST. BABA HAMIDU, 11.45

2ND. JOSEPH BOATENG, 11.55

3RD. JAMES DADZIE, 11.70

U-18 (GIRLS)

1ST. GRACE ARTHUR, SOCIAL WELFARE (C/R)13.70

2ND. ZUBADA KARIM, SOCIAL WELFARE (C/R) 13.91

3RD. DOROTHY AMOABENG,SOCIAL WELFARE (C/R) 14.10

SENIORS (MALES)

1ST. AZAMETI BENJAMIN, UG (G/R) 10.68

2ND. EDWIN GADAYI, GFH (ASH) 10.83

3RD. RAYMOND FRENCH, (W/R) 10.90

SENIORS ( FEMALES)

1ST. GRACE OBOUR, GFH (ASH) 12.49

2ND. JOSEPHINE AWEMEGAH, CENTRAL 12.68

3RD. RAFIATU NUHU, ASHANTI 12.85

SHOT PUT (MALES)

1ST. ANNING DARKO, UDS (N/R) 13.49M

2ND. ROBERT WRIGTHER, (C/R) 8.7M

3RD. SULLEY IBRAHIM, BETH ACADEMY 8.04M

SHOT PUT (FEMALE)

1ST. ABIGAIL ENTIE, BETH ACADEMY 6.20M

LONG JUMP

1ST. ADDAI OWUSU JOSHUA, UG (G/R) 6.14M

2ND. EMMANUEL OKAI, CENTRAL 5.85M

3RD. ISSAC FROKU, BETH ACADEMY, 4.98

LONG JUMP (FEMALES)

1ST. JOSEPHINE AVEMEGAH, UCC, 5.72M

2ND. YEBOAH ROSE, ASHANTI, 5.43M

3RD. CARBOO KLUTSEU, WESTERN, 4.94M

HIGH JUMP MALE

KOTEI ROBERT, UEW, 1.95M

HIGH JUMP FEMALE

YEBOAH ROSE, UCC 1.60M