Ghana Gas Supports Ghana Swimming Association

The Ghana Swimming Association secured support from Ghana Gas to organize the 2019 National Swimming Championship at the Legon Pool in Accra on Saturday 18th May 2019.

9 swimming clubs participated in the national event including teams from Kumasi joining for the championship.

The members of the GhanaSwimTeam did not have it easy as some expatriate swimmers caused stirs as they were able to beat certain swim favourites in the competition.

The President of the Association Theo Wilson Edzie was happy with the attendance and thanked Ghana Gas for the support given to them and prayed that more corporate institutions will also come on board to support swimming in the country.

The coach of the national swim team Kodwo Abbiw Jackson was elated about competition and called for assistance from government.

He said there are developmental opportunities for the swimmers as one can easily identify a potential swimmer who can easily take over the known ones.

Deserving winners rose on the podium to collect their medals especially Gh Dolphins who were the toast of fans at the poolside.

Top swimmer, Abeiku Jackson who dropped some microseconds off his personal best in the 50m Freestyle race promised to train better and harder to represent at the Olympic Games in 2020. Abeiku did 23.04s in the 50m final of the freestyle to drop a microsecond of his personal best of 23.05s.

He said his studies affected his training and hope to come back better after his exams.

Some parents and swimmers expressed satisfaction about the event as well as the organization

The mayor of Accra Hon. Adjei Sowah who was an official and also a board member of Swimming expressed joy for the organization and thanked the sponsors for making the 2019 National Swimming Championship a reality.