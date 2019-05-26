Solomon Asante Scores In Phoenix Rising FC Away Win

Ghana winger, Solomon Asante scored his fifth goal of the season for Phoenix Rising FC in the United Soccer League on Sunday morning.

Phoenix Rising FC defeated Real Monarchs SLC 4:2 in their match-day 12 encounter.

Marcelo Silva opened the score for the home side on the 10th minute before Douglas Martinez doubled it on the 25th minute of the game.

Two quick goals from Adam Jahn and Jon Bakero on the 32nd and 35th minute ended the first half in a 2-2 stalemate.

Forward Junior Flemmings scored the game-winner on the hour mark before the former TP Mazempe star sealed their away victory in the dying embers.

The 28-year-old iced the match in the 81st minute, smashing a goal from distance to make it 4-2.

The former Asante Kotoko star lasted for the entire duration of the match with sterling output.

Asante has scored five goals with five assists in his 10 appearances for Phoenix Rising FC this season.