AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Finally Congratulates Andre Ayew As Black Stars New Captain

General Captain of the senior national team, the Black Star of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan has congratulated Andre André Dede Ayew as the new captain of the senior national team ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

With less than a month for the start of Africa's finest tournament in Egypt, the Black Stars striker has been in the news for the past weeks for the wrong reasons after Gyan confirmed his permanent retirement from the Black Stars over who leads the team to Egypt.

However, after a meeting held at the Jubilee House between the President Akufo Addo, Isaac Asiamah [Sports Minister], the management committee of the Black Stars and the Normalization Committee on Tuesday, May 21, the Kayserispor forward on Wednesday, May 22, issued a started confirming his return to the national team citing that 'presidential request cannot be disregarded'.

But on behalf of the captain, Mr Obeng said Asamoah Gyan has pledged his support to Dede Ayew.

“What I can promise Ghanaians is that Former Captain Asamoah Gyan is very happy and all he wants to say is that, he congratulates André Dede Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah for taking this position and we are with them. In fact, they have been with us all these years when we were captaining the national team”. Spokesperson of Asamoah Gyan, Mr Kweku Obeng told GBC’s Radio program ‘Behind the News’ monitored by MyNewsGh.com’s Syxtus Eshun.

“We are pledging our massive support especially in this particular campaign and the objective is that we need to bring the trophy here and that is what we opt for”, he assured.

Inter Milan midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

Asamoah Gyan had been captain of the national team since 2012, leading the Black Stars to four major international tournaments including the World Cup.

The Black Stars will officially begin preparation for the 32nd edition of the tournament in Dubai where they will play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly.

Coach Kwesi Appiah expected to cut down his provisional 29 man squad to 23 before the start of the tournament from June 21 to July 19.

The Black Stars are in Group F with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.