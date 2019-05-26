NC Special Competition: Karela Defeat Dwarfs 1-0 To Qualify For Semi-Finals

Anyinase based Karela United has booked a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition after defeating Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Just needing a point to confirm their qualification, the ever impressive side showed their supremacy at home again as they dispatched their match week 14 opponent with a narrow victory on Sunday afternoon.

After playing a goalless first half, Karela returned from the break with an edge over Dwarfs who were only playing the match for pride because a win by any margin would not have changed the fact that they have been eliminated from the competition.

The home side finally got the equalizer when fan favorite Diawisie Taylor converted a penalty awarded to his team. It proved to be the only goal of the match, giving his side an important victory.

Following the conclusion of the Group phase of the competition, Karela has joined Accra Hearts of Oak to progress from the Premier Division B of the top tier. The Phobians finished 1st on the standings with 28 points whiles Karela came in 2nd with 27 points.

Karela will now go on to meet Obuasi Ashanti Gold who finished top of the Premier A standings. In the other semi-final tie, an old rivalry will be renewed with Hearts of Oak set to battle Kumasi Asante Kotoko.