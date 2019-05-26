AFCON 2019: Baba Armando Backs Aandre Ayew To Lead Ghana To Win AFCON

Former Ghanaian international, Baba Armando Adamu has insisted that André Ayew has the requisite qualities to lead the Black Stars to end it37-year trophy drought after the Fenerbahce star was named the team's substantive captain.

Coach Kwesi Appiah, head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars on Friday appointed the former West Ham attacker as the permanent captain of the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

The 29-year-old replaces Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.

And according to Armando, the former Olympique Marseille forward has shown tremendous leadership qualities and will be able to take the team to greater heights.

“Dede (Andre Ayew) is like a younger brother to me. He is an excellent player and has shown since infancy that he has the charisma to lead.” Armando told footballmadeinghana.com

“He did it with the Under 20 in Egypt in 2009 and several times that Gyan was indisposed or on the bench he stepped in perfectly. This is not new to him, we will support him in all areas for him to succeed.”

Armando who scored for Ghana in our last Group game against Zimbabwe in the 2006 African Cup of Nations Tournament in Egypt is currently the sporting director of one of the lower division clubs in Dubai, UAE.

The Black Stars will officially begin preparations for the tournament on June 1 in Dubai.

The management committee has lined up two friendlies for the team before the start of the tournament from June 21 to July 19.