Baby Jet Academy Players Set To Undergo Trial At Italian Side Bologna F.C

Sammy Anim Addo with Mathew Cudjoe Anim and Mohammed Gouni

Manager of Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Promotions, Sammy Anim Addo has successfully arrived in Italy with two Ghanaian youngsters from the Baby Jet academy who are set to undergo a trial with Seria A side Bologna F.C.

The duo who have been touted as prospects for the future include Mathew Cudjoe Anim, as well as goal poacher Mohammed Gouni. The youngsters are players that impressive during the Baby Jet U-16 tournament held last year at the Accra Academy School Park.

After enjoying a fruitful tournament, Mathew Anim Cudjoe emerged as the overall best player on top of the golden boot award after netting 6 goals to help his side Great Somax to be crowned as champions.

Mohammed Gouni also impressed at the youth tournament coming in second on the goal scoring chat where he scored 5 times. His potency in front of goal caught the eyes of scouts and he has joined Anim to Italy to have a trial in hopes of being signed to Bologna’s academy side.

This is the first time Baba Jet Promotions is taking players abroad for a trial and the trend is expected to continue with other U-16 tournaments set to be organized to search for talented players.

Mathew Cudjoe Anim and Mohammed Gouni will start training with the Bologna Sunday to prove what they can do. If things go well for the two youngsters, they could see themselves playing for the Seria A side in the next few years.