Otumfuo Cup: Felix Annan Hoping To Beat Asec Mimosas On Sunday

Felix Annan says his side are hoping to beat their West African rivals Asec Mimosa in the Otumfuor at 20 Cup anniversary match on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League side will host the Ivorian giants at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to honour to the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, who is celebrating his 20th year of ruling Asanteman.

However, the former WAFA star is delighted to be a part of the club in this "historic" moment and says they will beat Asec to honour Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

"I'm very happy to be part of this historic moments, playing the 20th Anniversary to honour our Great King(Otumfour Osei Tutu II) is a big privilege for me and the entire team," he told Ash FM Sports.

"We will do our best to win this historic game against Asec Mimosa to honour our Great King on Sunday," he added.

The 24-year old's exploits on the domestic scene have seen him earn a call up to the national team ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The former WAFA goalkeeper says he is ready to serve the country at the highest level.

"I really thank God for the opportunity to be in the Black Stars team for the Afcon 2019... I will thank all the supporters of Kotoko and football loving fans for their prayers," he said.

"I will do my best for the Black Stars and my Country."

Annan has been named in Black Stars 29-man provisional squad in the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt.