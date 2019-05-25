Management Of Inter Allies Apologize To Supporters Over Poor Performance

Management of Inter Allies FC renders an unqualified apology to our fans for the poor performance and string of poor results that the team has recorded so far in the GFA/NC Special Competition.

We know that our Club means so much to you the fans and we share in your frustrations at seeing your team play below your expectations.

The GFA/NC Special Competition has served as a huge awakening for the Club and an opportunity to reconsider a model we experimented which saw a wholesome promotion of a number of players from our Youth side (Cedar Stars Academy) to the Senior side.

We have identified huge potentials in the young promoted players and also realized that the Technical Team would have to tread carefully in other to build a winsome and competitive team for the Club.

Admittedly, we have identified the shortfalls and have made the necessary remedies.

We promise to uphold our standards and you will see satisfactory changes to the team in the immediate future that will bring desirable results in the next competitive season.

Once again, please accept our most humble apology. We appreciate all your efforts and support to the Club.

Eleven Is To One.

Signed

Delali Eric Senaye

(Vice President)