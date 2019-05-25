Asamoah Gyan Slams Ghanaian Media

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has descended heavily on Ghanaian media over what he claims as a personal vendetta against him.

The Kayserispor forward accused journalists of constantly turning a blind eye to all his good works but fixate on his controversies.

“We are helping the community. These journalists won’t post on their pages or write on their pages. They will wait for controversy so they tweet negatively for people to insult, And they will say their professional. It’s confirmed, this very personal. Ghana we Dey 👌👌“

Gyan has been the centre of the Black Stars captaincy row that led to his schock retirement before the intervention of President Nana Addo convinced him to rescind his decision.

He is expected to play a key role in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations as Ghana seek to end their 37-year wait for a title.