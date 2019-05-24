Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Gets Support For SAL 2019

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has secured sponsorship from some companies to support the team that would represent Ghana at the first African Beach Games in Cape Verde.

Ben Nunoo Mensah, president of the GOC has disclosed that Toyota Ghana, Ghana Gas, Ghana Free Zones Board and the Republic Bank have promised to finance the athletes and officials to the Games.

Ghana will be taking part in 4 disciplines, namely, beach volleyball, karate-do, freestyle football and basketball.

He said Ghana is looking forward to qualify and participate in the World Beach Games in San Diego, and also the All African Games in Morocco.

According to the GOC president, Ghana is planning to celebrate this year’s Olympic Day Run in Koforidua with a Health Walk and Tree Planting on June 22.

He said the GOC Board is planning to organize Congress to put Ghana Sports in a better shape.

Meanwhile, Mr Herbert Mensah, chairman of the Media / Communications Sub Committee has urged his members to be up and doing and work hard to project the image of the GOC and its president.

He advised them to take advantage of time, opportunities and angles to perform as expected.

Members of the GOC Media / Communications team include, Sammy Heywood Okine of African Sports / Ultimate Sports, Kobby Jones Asante aspiring PRO of Accra Hearts of Oak, Baaba Tandoh of MultiMedia, Ken Odeng Adade of The Finder, Gabriel Obu, Prince Annang of Metro TV, Michael Okuley of GBC, Jojo Ephson, a Freelance Journalist and Isaac Wallace of Rainbow Radio Int.

Others are Dennis Moore of HSTV, John Vigah of Ghanaian Times, Kwame Dwomoh of Class Fm, Maxwell Asabre of Accra Hearts of Oak, Nana Kwame of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Theo Sampa of GTV, Tony Beblie of Starr FM and Odeasempa of Happy FM.