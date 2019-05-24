Asamoah Gyan To Be Enstooled Chief In Hohoe

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is set to be enstooled Chief by the Gbui traditional council for his contribution to the people of Hohoe.

Gyan stepped in to solve the decade long problem of water at the Saint Francis training college in Hohoe.

Having struggled with getting a regular flow of water and footing huge bills to acquire the necessary commodity, the students of Saint Francis had to battle to get water for their daily activities.

However, Gyan- who recounted the memories his mum shared about the school she attended back then- decided to help by providing the school with water.

In a three day ceremony in the Volta region, the Black Stars striker will be named a new Chief in the area.

On the 29th of May, Asamoah Gyan will give a speech to students of Saint Francis college, followed by a series of activities including paying a courtesy call to the chiefs of the Gbi traditional council.