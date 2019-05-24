AFCON 2019: Kwadwo Asamoah Named Deputy Captain Of Black Stars Ahead Of Tourney

Coach Kwasi Appiah has named Kwadwo Asamoah as the deputy captain of the Black Stars ahead of this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

This emerges after Andre Ayew was officially confirmed as the substantive captain for the Black Stars on Friday morning.

The Fernebache forward replaces Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan, 33, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years has been elevated to the position of “General Captain”.

This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

President of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee chairman, Dr Kofi Amoah has called on all stakeholders and citizens to support the transition whilst the Black Stars prepare their assault and conquest of Africa at AFCON 2019.

The Black Stars will officially begin preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on June 1 in Dubai.