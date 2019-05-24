Atlético Madrid Agrees Deal With Kayserispor For Permanent Transfer Of Bernard Mensah

According to Turkish portal fotomac, Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement with Kayserispor for the permanent transfer of Bernard Mensah.

Mensah, 23, joined the Turkish side on a season-long loan last summer and has been a key player for the club.

Mensah has penned down a two year deal with the club.

The Turkish side has activated the buy-out option with both parties having reached an agreement.

"We have agreed with Atlético,” said Kayserispor President Erol Bedir.

"There are only a few details left to tweak between clubs.”

The 23-year-old joined Atletico Madrid on a six-year deal two seasons ago but failed to break to the team.

He was loaned to at Getafe and Vitória Guimarães.

The highly skilled-enforcer was again shipped on loan to Kasimpasa on a season-long loan at the start of the just ended Turkish SuperLiga campaign.

Mensah’s impressive performance caught the attention of several top clubs but it’s Kayserispor who acted swiftly to acquire the Ghanaian on a season long