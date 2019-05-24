MTN Ghana Hail Winter Olympian Akwasi Frimpong

Madam Gina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications of MTN Ghana has commended Winter Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong for his can do and leadership spirit as well as his desire to help others to be adventurous in life.

She said Frimpong shares similar values with the MTN brand as he dares to do things that not many people can do.

According to her, many Ghanaians, especially staff of MTN have been following him on social media and know what he had been doing to lift up the image of Ghana.

She tasked him to train harder to get to the top of his skeleton event and perform better in coming competitions especially the next Winter Olympic Games in China.

Mr. Eli Kpodo, Brand Manager also congratulated the Winter Olympian for his exploits inputting the name of Ghana high in sports.

He urged him to keep on raising the flag of Ghana higher.

He later taught some of the MTN staff how to do his dance after racing.

Akwasi Frimpong who was very happy with the reception from MTN promised to do his best to make people who appreciate him happy.

He revealed his new project – The Hope Of A Billion in which he wants to help other young Ghanaians to learn how to do the winter sports.

The 33-year-old former sprinter, bobsledder, and skeleton athlete hinted that he is poised in his zeal to make the sport a great venture in Ghana and train young talents in the game.

“My vision is to train more Ghanaian athletes to know the sports and grow them to become future Olympic medal hopefuls,” he said.

The USA based sports icon was not present to personally receive his award at the 44th MTN SWAG Awards gala held in Accra on May 11, 2019, and it was handed over to him by Sammy Heywood Okine, a former SWAG Deputy General Secretary and recently nominated for the UN Public Excellence award for exceptional leadership.

Frimpong, who was accompanied by his wife, Erica Yaa Frimpong and Oral Ofori his publicist, to collect the award, thanked SWAG for the honour done him and pledged to live by the spirit of the ward which is to make Ghana proud in any international winter event.

“I am very proud of this honour, my family is very proud and my wife is so too, I would never let this country down and would do my very best to always bring honour to this nation,” he stated.

Currently ranked 67th in the world, Frimpong hopes to be among the top 10 in three years time.