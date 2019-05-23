ASEC Mimosas Arrive In Ghana For Otumfuo Cup Match With Kotoko

Ivorian giants, ASEC Mimosas have arrived in Ghana on Thursday evening for the Otumfuo 20th anniversary match on Sunday with Asante Kotoko.

A contingent comprising players, technical team and management team members have arrived in the capital and will enplane to Kumasi this evening.

Asante Kotoko will be facing the Yellow and Black lads to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their life patron, Osei Tutu II reign as king of the Asante Kingdom.

The match will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.