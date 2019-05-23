GFA Normalisation Committee, FIFA To Seal New Statutes June 4

The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is racing against time to beat a FIFA deadline for the submission of the new statutes before the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris on June 5.

The NC is scheduled to meet FIFA on the sidelines of the FIFA Congress on June 4 to finalise discussions on the new GFA statutes for approval by the GFA Congress later in the year.

According to a source who disclosed this to Graphic Sports Online, the NC is almost through with the final draft which will be the subject for discussion at the Paris meeting.

The source said FIFA virtually endorsed the first draft which was submitted by the NC, save a little query which needed to be fine-tuned to make it a working document, subject to the approval of FIFA and the GFA Congress.

The source further intimated that all other things being equal, the NC would then move on to streamline the modalities for the next GFA elections after the meeting with FIFA.

It will be recalled that the president of the NC, Dr Kofi Amoah, stated in a recent interview on Metro TV that his outfit would organise the GFA elections and hand over to the new executives before FIFA’s September 30 deadline.

Dr Amoah emphasised that he was not interested in the GFA top post and that the NC would also not seek another extension of their mandate from FIFA.

This is the second six-month term of the NC, which was appointed by FIFA last September to normalise Ghana football with a clear mandate to run the administration’s day-to-day activities, do a forensic audit of the FA’s accounts, review the GFA statutes and also organise fresh to elect a new GFA president and his Executive Committee to replace the old executive headed by Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose 13-year leadership came to an end when he resigned 11 months ago after he was implicated in an expose on widespread corruption in Ghana football.