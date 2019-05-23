SAD: Renowned Sports Journalist 'Evangelist Kofi Appiah' Is Dead

Vociferous sports journalist, Kofi Appiah has passed away after battling with illness.

According to the family, the former Metro FM head of sports has been ill for the past three months and passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, after all attempts to remedy the situation failed.

He was known to be a vocal critic of Kwesi Nyantakyi's led administration and threatened to lead a demonstration after Black Stars were eliminated from the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Kofi Appiah started his radio career as a gospel DJ and host at Channel R before he turned a sports journalist.

He previously had stints with Asempa FM, Fox FM, Metro FM, Hot FM, Atinka FM, Peace FM and Happy FM.

Until his death, he was a regular pundit on Asempa FM Ultimate Sports Morning Show.

This comes as a massive shock to the sporting fraternity due to his hard critic stand on sporting issues.

The football fraternity will forever, remember him for the role he played in the ‘Number 12’ scandal- he was a critique of the Kwesi Nyantakyi led administration and some of his revelations served as leads for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to embark on a further probe to unravel rots in Ghana football in his documentary.