NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Eleven Wonders Vs Ashanti Gold Match Rained Off As Premier A Remains Inconcl

The match week 14 fixture between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Obuasi Ashanti Gold has been rained off, making the final standings of the Premier B division of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition inconclusive.

The two sides locked horns on Thursday afternoon hoping to finish the group phase of the NC Special Competition with a good result. Whiles a win for Eleven Wonders will not qualify them to the semi-finals of the competition, a win for the Miners, on the other hand, would push them to advance from the Premier A division ahead of Medeama SC who defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 on the match day.

Having played 60 minutes, Ashanti Gold led Wonders by a lone goal to nil courtesy a first-half strike from Appiah McCarthy. A heavy downpour at the match venue, however, did not allow the match to come to a conclusive end and had to be suspended. The remaining 30 minutes will be played tomorrow to decide who qualifies out of the division alongside Kotoko into the semi-finals.

The Miners need to win at all cost in order to finish above Medeama SC who now sits 2nd on the table with a total of 22 points. If they fail to win, then it means Medeama will progress to the knockout phase.