Sarri To Discuss Chelsea Future After Europa League Final

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says he will sit down with the club's board to discuss his future following the Europa League final next week.

Sarri, who only replaced Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss 10 months ago following his departure from Napoli, has been heavily linked with Juventus and Roma this week.

Speaking on Wednesday at his press conference ahead of the Europa League final against Arsenal next week in Baku, the Italian refused to rule out a return to his homeland this summer. He said:

"My future is Wednesday. I can only think of the final at the moment. I have two years contract here [remaining]. I have had no contact with the other clubs. I want to speak to the club after the final. I am happy here."

"I like the Premier League. At the moment, it is the most important championship in the world and it's very exciting to be here. Now it is only important to think about the final.

“Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the Premier League, but we have to discuss the situation. It is normal at the end of the season to discuss with the club the situation.

"I think that in the last two years, Manchester City won everything in England. I would say City's football is not like mine, but it's similar. I feel like we can play my football here in England.”

Sarri revealed that he is optimistic about N’Golo Kante being passed fit for the game in Baku, but Antonio Rudiger has “no chance” of making the showpiece event, joining Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the list of absentees.

The 60-year-old admits his squad was “mentally and physically” tired after playing 62 matches during the season followed by the trip to Boston for a friendly against New England Revolution last week.

Sarri was once more asked whether the encounter with Arsenal will be Eden Hazard’s last in a Chelsea shirt, amid interest from Real Madrid.

He added: "I don't know. As I said, in every press conference, I want to respect his decision. I don't know but I hope that he will stay with us but we need to be ready if he decides something different.

"Also, I have spoken to him, but I don't want to say anything. Hazard would be good for any team, but really he is good for us.”

Petr Cech is expected to return to Chelsea this summer in a sporting director role – news that has led to suggestions that the veteran goalkeeper should not face his future employees in his final game for Arsenal.

When asked about Unai Emery’s selection dilemma, Sarri said: "I don't like to speak about an Arsenal player because at the moment he is a professional player.

“He has to play for Arsenal until the end of June so I want to respect the player and the club, Arsenal. I don't want to speak about Cech at this moment.”