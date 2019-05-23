We Will Maintain Our Unbeaten Record Against Kotoko – Aduana Stars PRO

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Aduana Stars, Oppong Evans has stressed that the team will face Kumasi Asante Kotoko head-on in order to maintain their long-standing unbeaten record against them.

The two sides will lock horns later today for one of the crucial games in the ongoing Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

It is the final matchday of the group phase in the Premier A division and teams are gearing up in anticipation of booking qualification to the semi-finals of the competition.

The Dormaa based side has no chance of advancing from the group stage no matter the outcome of today’s match. The Porcupine Warriors, on the other hand, needs the win at all cost to seal top spot on the division which will send them to the semi-finals.

Speaking ahead of the match, Oppong Evans has debunked match-fixing allegations and insists they will beat the Kumasi based side to maintain their unbeaten record.

“We want all Ghanaians to know that Aduana will never engage ourselves in match-fixing. For Aduana stars we want to protect our brand so we will not sit down for Kotoko to come here and have it easy”, he noted.

He continued, “Secondly, Kotoko has never found the back of the net at Dormaa and neither has they even won a match here. We will not sit down for that record to be broken”.

The clash comes off this afternoon at the Nana Agyemang Badu II park at 15:00GMT.