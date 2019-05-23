Top Five: African All-Stars In The Europa League 2018-19

Ahead of Wednesday’s final, Goal reveal our top five African stars in this year’s Europa League.

Karl Too Ekambi

While Villarreal have struggled domestically this term, they impressed in the Europa League, topping Group G before reaching the quarter-finals, where they were defeated by compatriots Valencia.

Cameroon’s Toko Ekambi was influential, scoring three and contributing four assists in his seven appearances during the competition.

He ended the domestic season strongly, which may bode well for next term, and for the Indomitable Lions at this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui

Another Cameroonian, Ngadeu-Ngadjui almost secured a move to Premier League Fulham on the back of his strong group-stage performances for Slavia Prague.

The centre-back, whose side reached the quarters where they were eliminated by Chelsea, was a powerful and athletic presence in the heart of the Czech giants’ defence.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui is one of 12 veterans of Cameroon’s 2017 Nations Cup-winning side to have made their 2019 squad and will be in fine fettle following a Czech championship triumph this term.

Wissam Ben Yedder

Ben Yedder made Goal’s Top Five Africans in La Liga this year and has followed that up with an appearance in our Top Five for the Europa League as well.

The Sevilla forward scored eight goals in eight outings for the Spanish heavyweights this term, placing him joint third in the competition’s scoring charts.

By the time of his side’s elimination at the hands of Slavia, Ben Yedder had scored in all four legs of the double-headers against the Czech side and Lazio, proving to be a man for the big occasion.

Despite being capped by France at the international level, the 28-year-old remains eligible for Tunisia.

Sebastien Haller

Another dual nationality player on this list, Haller represented France at U-21 level, but could yet turn out for the Ivory Coast, the land of his mother.

Based on his form for semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt this season, he’d be a major asset.

As well as 15 goals in 29 Bundesliga outings, the striker bagged five in 10 in the Europa League as the German side reached the final form.

Unsurprisingly, the 24-year-old’s form has prompted rumours of a summer transfer, and his physique and presence could make him a hit at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The only player on this list still standing in the competition, Aubameyang’s goalscoring exploits domestically have been matched by his excellent performances in the Europa League as Arsenal have reached the final.

The Gabon international shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and with eight goals in 11 Europa League outings, is the joint third top scorer in the competition.

Could the 29-year-old add to his tally in next Wednesday’s final against Chelsea in Baku?