AFCON 2019: Kotoko Lauds Felix Annan And Abdul Fatawu Safiu For Black Stars Call-Up

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have congratulated Felix Annan and Abdul Fatawu Safiu for making it into Ghana’s provisional squad for next Month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The former WAFA goalkeeper was named among three goalkeepers with Safiu making the nine midfielders named by Coach Kwesi Appiah.

The pair will travel with the Black Stars team to Dubai on June 1 for a training tour where they will camp for two weeks.

The Black Stars will engage South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the start of the tournament which star from June 21 to July 19.

The 23-year-old (Abdul Fatawu Safiu) is currently the top scorer in the NC Special Competition with eight goals to his credit.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan also made his way as one of the three local-based players in the squad.

However, Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to cut down the squad to 23 man squad for the tournament.