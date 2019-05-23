EXCLUSIVE: Uganda FA Part Ways Former Ghana Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Former Ghana U-17 head coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin and the Ugandan Football Association have mutually part ways, Modernghana.com can confirm.

The former Inter Allies trainer signed a one year contract with the Uganda FA on March 20, 2019, after ending his marriage with Asante Kotoko on the basis of helping the country to develop its youth football.

Fabin led the Ugandan U-17 side and made their debut in the 2019 CAF U-17 Championship in Tanzania but failed to win the tournament.

The experienced gaffer worked with Nelly Jackson Magera who was the first assistant coach, second assistant Hamza Lutalo and goalkeeping coach Mubarak Kiberu.

The 57-year-old was the head coach of the U-20 as well as the U-17 side.