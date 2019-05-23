AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan's Return Will Create Problems For Black Stars - Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe believes Asamoah Gyan's inclusion to the Black Stars is not healthy for the team.

The 33-year-old on Monday confirmed that he has retired from the national team permanently.

Gyan, in a press release, said he retired after being betrayed by Coach Kwesi Appiah who handed the team armband to Andre Ayew and also told Gyan he would play a bit part role in Egypt.

"If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team for the tournament, I wish to rescue myself from the tournament,” Gyan said partly in a statement.

"I would continue to serve the country Ghana in other endeavours as a businessman through various investments.”

But after the intervention of President Akufo Addo on Tuesday, May 21, the Kayserispor forward released a statement rescinding his decision to retire from the national team on Wednesday, May 22 indicating that a president request cannot be disregarded.

However, Gyan has been named in Black Stars 29 man provisional squad for the tournament which start on June 21 to July 19 after rescinding his decision not to play for the country.

But the former Hearts of Oak board member believe Gyan's inclusion will be toxic for the team and urged Ghanaians to forget about winning the trophy with Gyan's inclusion.

"I was expecting Asamoah Gyan to stick to his decision," he told Starr FM. "I am shocked he is included in the Black Stars squad for the tournament.

"For me, I think his inclusion will create problems for the team. Even if he is not playing well, he will pretend to be doing something for the team and it will be a problem.

“I can tell you with my experience in football as far back as my Hearts of Oak days in the eighties, this has totally destroyed our chances. Totally. I am telling you. They should forget about it.

“Other countries are not sleeping. Even Mauritius now and you go a battlefield with a fragmented front there’s no way you can win. This has totally destroyed Ghana’s chances,” he stated.

Ghana will camp in Dubai for two weeks before the start of the tournament.

The Black Stars will play a warm-up game against South Africa and Namibia.

The four-time African champions are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.